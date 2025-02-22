Two teenagers of UP's Jaunpur drown while bathing in river

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Two friends who had gone to take a bath in a river in Jaunpur district died by drowning on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Both the deceased were students of class 12, the police said, and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer (City) Devesh Singh said Abhinav (18), a resident of Reethi village under Sikrara police station area, his neighbour Sahil (19) and Vishal went to bathe in Sai river on Saturday afternoon.

While bathing in the river near Gadhra Ghat, Sahil started drowning in the middle of the stream. Abhinav, who was bathing with him, tried to save him. Both of them drowned in the river.

When Vishal shouted, people who were nearby reached the spot. After an effort, which lasted for about 30 minutes, the villagers fished the two out and took them to a nearby clinic, where the doctors declared both of them dead, the police said. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS