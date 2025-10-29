Two teenagers stabbed in separate incidents in Faridabad

Faridabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Two teenagers were stabbed in separate incidents in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the waist while chasing bike-borne snatchers who had allegedly stolen his mobile phone in the Sanjay Colony area, they said.

The injured, Himanshu Verma, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Sector 23, was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday when three youths on a motorcycle snatched his phone near Sector 22’s VP School and fled.

When he chased them, the accused stopped in a dark alley near the thermal power plant, surrounded him and stabbed him before fleeing, officials said.

Himanshu’s father, Pawan Verma, alleged that though a written complaint was given to police on Monday night, officials visited the hospital only the next afternoon.

Sub-Inspector Kailash Khatana, in charge of Sanjay Colony police chowki, said an FIR has been registered and that the victim and the accused were acquainted.

“The case is being investigated,” he said.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was attacked with a knife outside his school in Dabua Colony on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Utkarsh, a Class 9 student of Vishwas Convent School, sustained deep stab wounds on his chest and arm. He was admitted to a private hospital, officials said.

According to the complaint filed by his mother, Geeta Devi, her son was attacked by a student identified as Shivam and another youth around 1.30 pm after an argument over a broken cricket bat.

"When I asked my son, he said Shivam, a student of his school and one of his friends, had attacked him. It was around 1.30 pm when my son came out of the school and Shivam got into an argument with him and started abusing him,” she told police.

“My son said that the accused repeatedly asked, "Who broke Shivam's bat? and when Utkarsh tried to answer, the youth pulled out a small, sharp knife from his pocket and stabbed him in the chest and arm. The two attackers then fled the spot", she further added in her complaint.

A teacher, Pradeep Gupta, said he was walking towards Bata Chowk after school when he was informed about the incident. He immediately returned to the school and found Utkarsh covered in blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, a police team reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured student. An FIR has been registered against the two accused and further investigation is ongoing", Dabua Station House Officer (SHO) Randhir Singh said. PTI COR OZ OZ