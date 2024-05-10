Two teenagers stabbed to death in south Delhi over personal enmity

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Two 17-year-old boys were stabbed to death and another was injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Tigri area. The victims were identified as Firoz, Asif and Salman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said around seven men attacked the victims with knives and sticks when they were standing at the C-Block in the Sangam Vihar area.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital where Firoz was declared dead on arrival. Asif succumbed to his injuries. Salman is undergoing treatment, police said.

During the investigation, the police found that Firoz had allegedly slapped one of the accused a few days ago and a minor scuffle broke out between the two groups. Seeking revenge, the accused attacked the victims, the DCP said.

The police formed multiple teams, examined CCTV footage and identified the accused.

"Two of them, Farid alias Aman and Abhishek alias Babu, both aged 19 years, were arrested and put under sustain interrogation," DCP Chauhan said. The accused and the victims are residents of the same locality. They are school dropouts and would often engage in petty fights, he said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.