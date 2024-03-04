Two teens dead, 3 injured as car hits retaining wall in Satara

Satara, Mar 4 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed and three persons sustained injuries after their car met with an accident on Kaas road in Satara on Monday morning, a police official said.

The car went out of control and smashed into the retaining wall of a resort, the Satara taluka police station official said.

"Two persons in the 16-18 age group died on the spot. Three persons were injured. One of them is critical. The occupants of the car are from Satara and were returning from Kaas," the official said. PTI SPK BNM