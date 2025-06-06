Two teens dead as motorcycle collides with pickup vehicle in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Two teenage boys died in a road accident in Nagpur in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

Nitin Rajendra Katre (18) and Komal Bhagwati Yadav (17) died after their motorcycle collided with a pickup vehicle near Dnyaneshwar Nagar Gate on the Manewada-Tukdoji Putala Road at 12:45am, the Ajni police station official said.

"Katre and Yadav were riding helmetless. The driver of the pickup vehicle fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," the official added. PTI COR BNM