Two teens dead in separate road accidents in Beed

Beed, Oct 18 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed in two road accidents in Kaij tehsil in Beed district on Saturday, a police official said.

In the first incident, 15-year-old Ganesh Ashok Vaibase (15) was killed and his uncle Vitthal Andhale sustained grievous injuries after a tractor, driven by farmer Sachin Vaibase allegedly in a drunken condition, rammed into their motorcycle at Namewadi around 3:30 pm, the official said.

At 7pm, Sunil Manik Landge (19), a labourer from Pisegaon, was killed near the sub-district hospital after his motorcycle reportedly collided with an army vehicle.

"He fell on the road and was run over by another passing vehicle," sub inspector Umesh Nikam said. PTI COR BNM