Two teens' death in road accident in Srinagar sparks calls to curb underage driving

Srinagar: Two teenage boys died and as many were injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck before hitting a divider, sparking calls from various quarters, including political parties, for strict action underage driving in Kashmir.

The accident occurred on Thursday at Tengpora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, when the teenagers' driving an SUV rammed into a stationary tipper truck before hitting the divider.

The CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated widely on social media platforms.

Srinagar,Kashmir,this afternoon !

Shocking n sad

Unfortunate traffic accident on National Highway 1A By Pass near Tengpora Bridge.

Students driving Thar vehicle met an accident,2 killed from Sanat Nagar,Lal Bazzar,critical injured frm Nowshehra

Innalilahi wa innalilahi Rajaoan pic.twitter.com/PeVnRCbn4h — Er.MALIK MANZOOR UL HAQ (@MMUHAQ) November 14, 2024

The 17-year-old boys, Hamaad and Aseem Sofi died in the accident while two others -- one of them critically -- injured, leaving their families devastated.

Several people including politicians expressed grief over the loss of the two boys and the accident has renewed calls from the civil society to ban underage driving.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said our road sense shows no sign of improving.

"Heart breaking visuals. This accident claimed previous young lives & has had a devastating impact on their families. My heart goes out to the families of the boys killed in this tragic accident. May Allah grant them place in Jannat," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Heart breaking visuals. This accident claimed previous young lives & has had a devastating impact on their families. My heart goes out to the families of the boys killed in this tragic accident. May Allah grant them place in Jannat.

Our cars get quicker, our roads get better but… https://t.co/vlCmLJY3W7 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 15, 2024

In his post he said that "Our cars get quicker, our roads get better but our road sense shows no sign of improving. Speed thrills but it kills with no remorse. Traffic rules are there for a reason, they keep us safe but only if we follow them." Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said the rise in road accidents, especially those caused by careless driving, is deeply concerning, and sought a complete ban on underage driving.

"It is heartbreaking to see photographs of the young boys who lost their lives in recent accidents in Lawaypora and Tengapora, leaving their families, especially their parents, devastated. Authorities must enforce strict measures to prevent reckless driving, stunts, and underage driving, Bukhari said in a post on X.

The rise in road accidents, especially those caused by careless driving, is deeply concerning. It is heartbreaking to see photographs of the young boys who lost their lives in recent accidents in Lawaypora and Tengapora, leaving their families, especially their parents,… — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) November 15, 2024

"Strict action against traffic violators, a complete ban on underage driving, and a comprehensive awareness campaign are urgently needed," Bukhari said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi, while expressing condolences to the families, appealed to parents to avoid giving vehicles to teenagers.

"We lost two young lives in a tragic accident at Tengpora Byepass Srinagar. Dreams were shattered and families left broken. These were students with bright futures but a moment on the road changed everything forever," Nabi said in a post on X.

A Heartfelt Appeal to All Parents ..

We lost two young lives in a tragic accident at Tengpora Byepass Srinagar. Dreams were shattered and families left broken. These were students with bright futures but a moment on the road changed everything forever.

Our deepest condolences go… pic.twitter.com/c31c4pVE2z — Inam Un Nabi انعام النبی (@inamnabi) November 14, 2024

"Let's remember that sometimes, saying NO is the greatest act of love. Avoid giving vehicles to teenagers who may not yet understand the weight of responsibility that comes with driving. Let's prevent more families from facing this unbearable pain. Together, we can keep our children safe. Let their journeys be long and filled with promise, not cut short by preventable tragedies," he said.

A Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Officer Zeeshan Khan said the tragic accident is a harsh reminder for parents to be responsible.

"Let's ensure our children, under 18, are not given access to vehicles. Let parents learn from this and be careful. Prayers for those lost in this devastating incident," Khan said in a post on X.

Tragic accident at Tengpora, Srinagar is a harsh reminder for parents to be responsible. Let’s ensure our children, under 18, are not given access to vehicles. Let parents learn from this and be careful. Prayers for those lost in this devastating incident. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/MBtsvcTsM8 — Zeeshan Khan, KAS (@xeeshan_KAS) November 15, 2024

Ayjaz Wani, a user on X, asked the Traffic Police to ensure that now onwards parents are arrested according to law if minors are seen or captured driving cars or bikes all over Kashmir.

"The tragic Tengpora accident should be an eye opener for parents," Wani said in a post on X.

Another social media user, Tahir Peerzada, whose son was a friend of one of the teenagers, said "Children are losing their lives on the streets of Srinagar every day due to reckless driving, while enforcement agencies are doing little to control this menace! Let that sink in".

Peerzada said there are capable city traffic and police chiefs who could curb this chaos if given the necessary support and manpower.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Srinagar City, Muzaffar Shah, appealed to the parents to not allow access to a two or three-wheeler to minors.

"All four children in the vehicle were studying at a particular school. The important issue is how the parents allowed access to the four wheeler if the boys are minors? That is the biggest question. Had there been no access, this unfortunate accident would not have happened," he said.

The SSP Traffic said the prime responsibility is of parents because if the child is a minor and has no driving license, he should not have been given access to a two or four wheeler.

"The (CCTV) footage shows they were speeding. Had there been no speeding, maybe evasive action by them could have given them a chance, and saved them," Shah said.

"We have been seizing the vehicles driven by minors and counsel them. But, there are over five lakh vehicles driving in the city, so it is not possible to counsel or talk to or act against every road user," he added.

The police has been continuously making efforts, including through social media, to appeal the parents not to give access to vehicles to the minors, Shah said.

He also held schools responsible for allowing minors to come in two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

"It has to be a cooperative, a collaborative effort from parents, schools and Traffic Police, we have to work on the single page to stop this," the SSP Traffic said.