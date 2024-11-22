Two teens drown in lake in Thane district, friend missing

Thane: Two boys drowned while their friend is missing after they entered a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The teenagers, in the age group of 13-15, went to the water body in Bhiwandi on Thursday evening for a bath. However, they started sinking, the official said.

After being alerted by the locals, firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of 13-year-olds Gulab Ansari and Sahil Sheikh.

A search is underway to trace the third teen, said an official from the Bhiwandi Town police station.