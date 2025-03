Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Vasanwadi village in Beed district on Friday, a police official said.

Om Kshirsagar died while swimming in the lake at around 12:30 pm, the official added.

On Tuesday, 11-year-old Amar Lokhande drowned in a lake in Talwada village in Gevrai tehsil, and his body was fished out on Thursday, another official said. PTI AW BNM