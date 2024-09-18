Two teens drown in river during Ganesh idol immersion in Nashik

Nashik: Two teenagers drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Omkar Chandrakant Gade (17) and Swayam Bhaiyya More (18) went to Waldevi river with their friends to immerse an idol of the elephant-headed deity.

The boy entered the river but drowned after they failed to judge the depth of the water, the official said.

Despite efforts by locals, police and the fire brigade, they could not be saved, the official said, adding that firefighters later fished out their bodies.