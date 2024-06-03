Two teens drown in water-filled mine in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), June 3 (PTI) Two teenage cousins died on Monday after they drowned in a mine filled with water in a village here, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajpura village under the Dabi police station limits at around 11.30 am, they added.

 The two teenagers -- Rohit (14) and his cousin Dropadi (16) -- were passing through a water-filled mine in front of their house when Rohit accidentally slipped into it and began drowning, Anil Joshi, SHO at Dabi police station, said.

Dropadi jumped in to save her brother but both of them drowned, he added.

On information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the two victims from the mine and rushed them to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead,the SHO said.

The police handed over the bodies to the family members after postmortem later in the day and lodged a case under relevant sections to probe the actual reason of the deaths, he added. PTI COR RPA