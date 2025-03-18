Two teens drown in water-filled mine in MP's Sheopur

Sheopur (MP), Mar 18 (PTI) Two 17-year-old boys drowned while bathing at a water-filled mine in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Chandeli village under the Vijaypur police station area of the district, an official said.

Vijaypur police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma said the boys were bathing when one slipped deep into the water.

The other boy ventured in to rescue his friend, but both drowned, he said.

Sharma said other boys at the scene informed villagers and police, and the bodies were fished out after a six-hour operation.

The victims, Nikhil Gaud and Hitendra Jadaun, were residents of Iklod village, he said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.