Two teens drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Friday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Sarvjeet Chaudhary (17) and Arun Chaudhary (14), residents of Nagdilpur village.

The incident occurred this morning near a Ganga ghat in the Reotipur police station area. Upon being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot with a team of divers, an official said.

"After a lot of effort, both the teenagers were brought out of the river and rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared them dead," he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police added. PTI COR KIS ARD RPA