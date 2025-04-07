Two teens killed in Rajouri road accident

Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed after allegedly being hit by a private car in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late on Sunday, officials said.

Azhar Shah (19) and Toyab Raza (18) of Saim Semat village were hit by the speeding car at Fatehpur on the Rajouri-Thanamandi Road, they said.

The teenagers were taken to Government Medical College, Rajouri, where they were declared brought dead.

The driver of the car fled the spot after the accident and a hunt is on to arrest him, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS TAS SZM SZM