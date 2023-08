Kaushambi (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed here on Sunday when the motorbike they were riding rammed into a stationary water tanker, police said.

The accident took place near Garai village in the Saini area here, Circle officer of Sirathu Avadhesh Vishwakarma said.

The duo -- Suraj (15) and Shivcharan (16) -- died on the spot, Vishwakarma said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said. PTI COR NAV RPA RPA