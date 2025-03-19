Two teens killed over making reels near ravine in Himachal's Una

Una (HP): A teenager slipped into a ravine in Himachal's Una district while trying to shoot a reel while his friend, attempting to save him, also fell. Both boys died in the incident, police said on Wednesday.

Four teenagers had gone to the ravine for a bath on Tuesday evening in the Sohari area of Jol. After taking a bath, 16-year-old Saksham Thakur was making a reel when he slipped and fell into the water, they said.

Advik Parmar (17) also fell down as he tried to save Thakur. Police said two other teenagers who were also present with them ran away from the spot.

While Thakur died in the ravine, Parmar came out of the water and called the police for help. He was first taken to a private hospital and then to Regional Hospital Una, where doctors declared him dead.

A police team led by ASP Surendra Sharma took the help of a dog squad and a drone to search for Thakur. Local divers recovered his body from the ravine after a huge effort.

Una SP Rakesh Singh said both bodies are in police custody for post-mortem and further investigation in the case is underway