Two teens stabbed by unidentified attackers in north Delhi market

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Two teenagers sustained injuries after they were allegedly stabbed by unidentified assailants at Akash Cinema Market in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.

An information about the incident was received around 2 pm on February 12, following which a police team rushed to the scene.

Police said two unidentified persons, presumed to be juveniles, allegedly stabbed one of the victims inside a shop, while two of their associates were waiting outside.

The injured were identified as Rehan (17), a resident of Bhalaswa Dairy, who sustained multiple stab injuries on his thigh and a minor injury on the chest, and Gaurav (18), also a resident of Bhalaswa Dairy, who suffered a minor injury on his leg, police said.

Rehan was immediately shifted to BJRM Hospital by beat staff and later referred to LNJP Hospital for further treatment, police added. Gaurav was provided medical assistance.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects, police said, adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack.