Two Telangana cops end their lives in separate incidents

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Two policemen allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Siddipet and Medak districts of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

A 34-year-old constable, working with the 17th Battalion in Sircilla, ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance after allegedly mixing the same substance in soft drinks and giving it to his wife and two children at their house in Siddipet district, they said.

He later hung himself, while residents shifted his wife and children to a government hospital. Doctors stated that their condition is stable, police added.

In another incident, a head constable in his 50s, allegedly hung himself from a tree near his quarters in Medak district. He was working at the Kulcharam police station.

Police said they are investigating the reasons behind the suicides. Cases have been registered and further probe is ongoing. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH