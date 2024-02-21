Two Telangana natives return home from Dubai after getting pardon following jail term

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Two brothers from Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana on Wednesday returned home after reportedly getting a pardon from a Dubai court following an 18-year jail term in connection with a murder case.

Advertisment

The brothers were identified as Sivaratri Ravi and Mallesam. Sivaratri Ravi said he had gone to Dubai in 2005 in search of livelihood and was booked in the case in 2006. He told reporters here that they had nothing to do with the murder.

He thanked opposition BRS' Working President and former minister K T Rama Rao for helping him return through persistent efforts since 2013.

BRS said on social media platform X that five persons from the Rajanna-Sircilla district have been languishing in the Dubai jail for the past 18 years.

Advertisment

One of them was released two months ago, while another was released two days ago. Another person would be released from jail next month, BRS said.

"The residents from the district (are now) returning home following pardon by Dubai court," the party said.

The five persons from the district were booked in the case when a man from Nepal was murdered. They were initially handed out a jail sentence for 10 years.

Advertisment

They did not know the language and could not communicate properly with the police, the party said, adding that they were later awarded a 25-year jail sentence.

Rama Rao had gone to Nepal as laws in Dubai state that there is a possibility of the accused being released if the family members of the murdered person condone the accused. He handed over financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

However, there was a change in laws in Dubai and a Dubai court struck down their plea for pardon.

Rama Rao, however, continued his efforts with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the attempts bore fruit, the BRS said. PTI SJR SJR SDP