Two temple watchmen killed in TN, cash offering robbed

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Nov 11 (PTI) Two guards at a temple in Rajapalayam in the district were hacked to death and cash from the hundiyal (offering box) was robbed, police said on Tuesday.

A guard on morning shift noticed the bodies of the watchmen: Shankarapandian, 65, and Pechimuthu, 50, lying near the flagmast inside the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Swamy temple, Devadanam, and immediately informed the temple officials and police.

The ancient temple located about 12 kms from Rajapalayam, is managed by the Hindu Religious and Endowments Department.

The temple offering box was also found broken and cash missing, an official said and added that police suspect that the two guards would have been killed for resisting the robbery.

The CCTV cameras in the temple were found damaged. Police registered a case and are investigating.