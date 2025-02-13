Two tents gutted in fire at Sector 6 of Maha Kumbh, no casualties

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at the police line camp near Nagvasuki on Bindu Madhav Marg in Sector 6 of the Maha Kumbh on Thursday afternoon, gutting two tents, officials said. However, no casualties were reported.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said that smoke was seen rising from the police line camp in Sector 6 under Nagvasuki police station limits around noon.

"Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and they managed to control the blaze within minutes. However, two tents were completely destroyed in the fire," Sharma said, confirming that there were no casualties in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

On February 7, a fire broke out at the ISKCON camp and quickly spread to over a dozen nearby camps, leaving them gutted. No casualties were reported.

A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area's Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast on January 19. While no casualties were reported, the blaze left over a dozen camps gutted.

On January 25, two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area, but no casualties were reported. A short circuit in one car led to the fire, which then spread to the other vehicle standing next to it, according to officials.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26.