Two terror associates held in J-K

NewsDrum Desk
Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence input, a search operation was launched by security forces at Gandbal-Hajin Road in the north Kashmir district on Wednesday, the officials said.

During search, the two terror associates were arrested and a pistol, a pistol magazine, two hand grenades, an AK rifle magazine, and some ammunition were recovered from their possession, the officials said. PTI SSB DV DV