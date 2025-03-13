Two terror associates held in J-K

Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence input, a search operation was launched by security forces at Gandbal-Hajin Road in the north Kashmir district on Wednesday, the officials said.

During search, the two terror associates were arrested and a pistol, a pistol magazine, two hand grenades, an AK rifle magazine, and some ammunition were recovered from their possession, the officials said. PTI SSB DV DV