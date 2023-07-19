Advertisment
Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

NewsDrum Desk
19 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said 

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Op Khakhi Patch, Macchal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kupwara?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kupwara</a>. <br><br>In a Joint Operation launched by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianArmy</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BSF_India?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BSF_India</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/JmuKmrPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JmuKmrPolice</a>, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated &amp; 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades &amp;… <a href="https://t.co/EiWk3dQ07f">pic.twitter.com/EiWk3dQ07f</a></p>&mdash; Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChinarcorpsIA/status/1681519600423538688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 19, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

The Army said the operation was still in progress.

