Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said
"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.
<blockquote
class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Op Khakhi Patch,
Macchal <a
href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kupwara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kupwara</a>.
<br><br>In a Joint Operation launched by <a
href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianArmy</a>,
<a
href="https://twitter.com/BSF_India?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BSF_India</a>
& <a
href="https://twitter.com/JmuKmrPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JmuKmrPolice</a>,
an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC
in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK
Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades &… <a
href="https://t.co/EiWk3dQ07f">pic.twitter.com/EiWk3dQ07f</a></p>—
Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) <a
href="https://twitter.com/ChinarcorpsIA/status/1681519600423538688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July
19, 2023</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"
charset="utf-8"></script>
It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.
The Army said the operation was still in progress.