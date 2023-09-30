Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Two heavily armed terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

Based on intelligence inputs generated by the Kupwara police, a joint alert party of police and Army launched a search operation in the Kumkadi area along the LoC in the Machil sector, an official spokesperson said.

The joint team observed the movement of terrorists. Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted. They fired indiscriminately at the joint team, which retaliated, leading to the elimination of two heavily armed unidentified terrorists, the police spokesperson said.

The identities and affiliations of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. Arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds and a "Pakistani-origin" pistol, a pouch, Pakistani currency worth Rs 2,100 and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the encounter site, he said.

"The neutralised terrorists were found to be heavily armed, equipped with sophisticated weaponry that indicates their malicious intent to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

"However, due to the timely and effective response by police and Army, their plans were foiled and a significant threat to peace and stability in the area was neutralised," the spokesperson said.

An extensive search is underway in the area and a case has been registered in the matter, he said. PTI SSB DIV DIV