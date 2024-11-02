Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

New Delhi: Security forces on Saturday gunned down two terrorists in in the Halkan Gali area of Kachwan, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation commenced after intelligence reports indicated the presence of foreign terrorists in the area.

Security forces, including the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a cordon and search operation which turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire.

The forces responded, leading to the death of two terrorists, suspected to be of foreign origin.