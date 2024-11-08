Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Friday in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Their identification and affiliation are being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists following the encounter which started on Thursday night after the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) V K Birdi said the operation was launched on Thursday night following information about the presence of ultras in the area.

"As a cordon was being laid, there was an exchange of fire. We thought it prudent to first remove the civilians from the area. After that, the cordon and search operation turned into an encounter which ended on Friday morning with the killing of two terrorists," Birdi said.

"A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot," he added.