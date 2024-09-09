Two terrorists killed in J-K's Nowshera; recorver war-like stores

New Delhi: Indian Army on Monday said that two terrorists were killed on the intervening night of 08-09 September 24 in general area Lam, Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir.
Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, the Indian Army said it launched an anti-infiltration operation.
The operation was named Kanchi by the Indian Army.
Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores recovered,” Indian Army said in a post on X.
“Operation is in progress,” it added.
