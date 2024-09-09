National

Two terrorists killed in J-K's Nowshera; recorver war-like stores

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
New Update
BSF personnel patrol near the international border after foiling an infiltration attempt in Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu, Monday, July 31

Representative image

New Delhi: Indian Army on Monday said that two terrorists were killed on the intervening night of 08-09 September 24 in general area Lam, Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration bid, the Indian Army said it launched an anti-infiltration operation. 

The operation was named Kanchi by the Indian Army.

Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores recovered,” Indian Army said in a post on X. 

“Operation is in progress,” it added.

Nowshera Indian Army Jammu & Kashmir Police Jammu and Kashmir
Subscribe