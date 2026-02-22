Two terrorists killed in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I

Kishtwar: Security forces on Sunday said they neutralised two terrorists during a fresh engagement under Operation Trashi-I in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps said troops of 16 Corps, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF, carried out the operation on the basis of intelligence inputs from the police, the Intelligence Bureau and Army sources.

In an update, the Corps said contact with the terrorists was re-established at around 11 am in rugged terrain. It said the forces dominated the area during the re-engagement and the two terrorists were killed.

The Army said two AK-47 rifles and other war-like stores were recovered from the spot.

“The hunt continues, those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary,” the Corps said in its statement.

Operation Trashi-I began in mid-January and has focused on forest and mountain belts in Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Son Nar, Dolgam and Dichhar, among other areas, officials said.

The operation has involved multiple cordon-and-search drives and firefights in tough weather and low visibility conditions, they said.

Officials said the initial contact in the Singhpora-Sonnar forest area led to the death of Para (Special Forces) soldier Havildar Gajendra Singh during the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

Security forces re-established contact again on January 31 in the Dolgam area and tightened the cordon, officials said.

On February 4, one terrorist was neutralised in the Dichhar area, they added.

Officials said Sunday’s action marked another major success in the operation and searches were continuing to track any remaining terrorists in the region.