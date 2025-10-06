Two test positive for drug use at farmhouse party near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Two persons attending a party at a farmhouse in Moinabad tested positive for alleged drug consumption, police said on Monday.

Acting on reliable information, a Special Operations Team of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate raided the farmhouse late Sunday night and found 55 participants, including several minors.

The party was reportedly organised through a social media platform, with an entry fee charged for food and drinks.

“The attendees were tested for drug consumption, following which two tested positive for ganja use,” a senior police official said. The participants were detained and questioned.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK