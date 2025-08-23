Two Thane police constables dismissed for taking accused to hotel

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) Two police constables posted here have been dismissed for allegedly taking two prisoners to a hotel for partying.

Girish Patil and Yogesh Shelke were dismissed from service on Friday, said an order issued by the police commissioner.

On August 4, a group of prisoners was taken to the government hospital for a medical check-up. It is alleged that the constables took the two prisoners to a hotel.

Some other police constables have been placed under suspension in the case. PTI COR KRK