Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Two members of the notorious 'Parthi gang', involved in thefts in various states, were nabbed by a police team on the city outskirts on Friday morning.

The Abdullapurmet police received information about the gang travelling in an auto and intercepted them, they said.

The police opened fire in the air when the thieves allegedly tried to escape. PTI SJR SJR ROH