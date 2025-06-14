Two, three-wheelers barred from NH-66 stretch in Mangaluru amid heavy rains

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 14 (PTI) Amid relentless rainfall across coastal Karnataka, district highway authorities have restricted the movement of two and three-wheelers along a crucial stretch of National Highway-66 between Suratkal and Nantoor Junction in Dakshina Kannada district, citing safety concerns.

In an official notification, the highway administration invoked Section 31 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, to divert two- and three-wheelers onto designated service roads for the ongoing monsoon period, which is expected to last until September 2025.

Officials said that continous rain since last month has damaged portions of NH-66, rendering it unsafe for smaller vehicles. Additionally, a maximum speed limit of 50 km/h has been enforced along the stretch to minimise accidents.

All highway users have been advised to adhere strictly to the speed limit and obey traffic diversion signs during the monsoon. PTI COR AMP ROH