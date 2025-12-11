Two tiger cubs found dead in MP forest

Sidhi (MP), Dec 11 (PTI) Two tiger cubs were found dead in a forest reserve located in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

The carcasses were found in the Duburi range of the Sanjay Tiger Reserve, he said.

"The two cubs were around nine months old. Prima facie, the cause of the death appears to be an attack by another tiger. They were identified as the cubs of tigress T-60," Sub Divisional Officer (Forest) Sudhir Mishra told PTI.

The Duburi range elephant patrol team found these two dead tiger cubs in Beat Uttar Dewa, he said.

After receiving an alert about it, forest officers and staffers arrived at the spot. There were injury marks on the cubs, he said.

The death of the cubs occurred during the intervening night of December 10-11, Mishra added.

There are reports of a new male tiger roaming in the area, he said.

A search conducted by a dog squad did not find anything suspicious, according to the official.

A team of three doctors conducted a post-mortem examination of the deceased cubs. Their viscera are being sent for forensic analysis, he said.

Further action is being taken as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols in the presence of its representatives and other officials, he added. PTI COR MAS NP