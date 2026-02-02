Two tigers found dead in MP’s Shahdol district

Bhopal, Feb 2 (PTI) Two tigers were found dead in the forests of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Monday, a senior forest official said.

The carcasses of a tiger and a tigress were found in the North Shahdol forest area, and as per initial reports, one of them appeared to have been killed in a territorial fight, and the other was electrocuted, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy told PTI.

"A team has rushed to the spot, and investigations have begun. As per the initial report, one tiger seems to have been killed in a territorial fight, while the other died due to electrocution," he said.

The official said that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the team completes its probe.

Madhya Pradesh, dubbed India's tiger state, is home to the highest number of big cats in the country.

On January 20, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the Centre and the state government over the rise in tiger deaths in the state.

The court was hearing a petition filed by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, which claimed that 54 tigers died in the state in 2025, the highest annual mortality since the inception of Project Tiger, with more than half of the deaths attributed to unnatural causes.