Two timber smugglers detained in J&K’s Doda, DFO and RO removed

Bhadarwah (Jammu), March 14 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have detained two timber smugglers here under the Public Safety Act, and removed the divisional forest officer and range officer from their positions as part of a crackdown on smuggling, officials said on Friday.

The action follows a November 26 media report on the illegal felling of over 100 conifer trees in Tanta Block under the Chirala range of Bhaderwah forest division, they said.

Following the report, multiple teams were constituted by the principal chief conservator of forests and the conservator of forests in Chenab to assess the situation, officials said.

Sandeep Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle, said that investigations confirmed the illegal logging. Action was taken based on the investigations and the past records of those involved, he said.

"Two habitual offenders have been booked under the Public Safety Act. They were detained last night and lodged in jail," Kumar said.

The accused, Hashim Din Magray from Kuthal village and Bilal Ahmed Wani from Wani Pura, have a history of multiple offenses, Kumar said. Magray had been booked nine times and Wani three times under forest laws, besides being involved in attacks on forest officials.

The Doda district magistrate has invoked the Public Safety Act against them, he said.

Kumar warned that more habitual offenders are being identified, and strict action will be taken against them. He also assured that any forest officials found complicit in illegal logging will face consequences.

In connection with the case, Bhaderwah divisional forest officer and Chirala range officer have been removed from their posts and attached to the principal chief conservator of forests’ office in Jammu, officials said.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal has taken suo moto cognisance of the illegal felling of over 100 conifer trees in Mona Nallah area of Doda.

It has issued notices to the principal chief conservator of forests, Ministry of Environment and Forests, and Doda district magistrate, asking them to submit a detailed response regarding the incident. PTI AB RUK RUK