Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced two-time municipal councillor Surjit Kaur as its candidate for the by-election to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly seat in Punjab.

SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur said a decision to this effect was taken by a four-member committee constituted by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to decide on the party candidate.

Jagir Kaur said Surjit Kaur came from a 'panthic' background and her late husband Pritam Singh had served as a councillor once.

She was known for her social works and service to the community, the SAD leader added.

"I am confident the people will support a hard working party leader from Jalandhar West", Jagir Kaur said.

The by-election to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.

The bypoll to the assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.

The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26. PTI CHS RPA