Two TMC MPs, sharing estranged relationship with party, welcomes guv move on Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Two Trinamool Congress MPs, currently estranged from the party due to accusations of associating with the BJP, have commended West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's decision to open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for the victimised women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali region who feel unsafe in their homes.

Advertisment

Contai MP Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and his younger son Tamluk MP Dibyendu have praised the governor for realising the situation of the tormented women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to PTI, Sisir Adhikari said the governor's move reminded him of the Nandigram agitation when he had to accommodate several people from that village at his residence as well as at his relatives and friends' places to give them "protection" from the ruling CPI(M).

"It's a great thinking. The governor must be praised for this. It reminds me how I had organised accommodation for several people from Nandigram during the agitation days to protect them from the goons of the CPI(M)," he told PTI.

Advertisment

After the 2021 assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had submitted a request to the Lok Sabha Speaker, urging him to revoke the membership of Sisir Adhikari, whom they had accused of joining the BJP, under the anti-defection law.

Sisir Adhikari was seen participating in various BJP rallies during the election.

Both Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari, while still holding their positions as Trinamool Congress MPs, are currently estranged from the party and do not maintain any affiliation with it.

Advertisment

The Bengal governor, who considers himself the Rakhi brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, has vowed to do everything in his power to protect them.

He assured that the "tortured" women from Sandeshkhali could seek refuge in Raj Bhavan, where they would be provided with shelter, food, and security.

Dibyendu has also written to Bose praising him for his gesture.

Advertisment

"It's really an unimaginable step you have taken to provide shelter to tortured women from Sandeshkhali on Raj Bhavan premises," Adhikari wrote.

"I personally shall be obliged if you please allow me to stand by your side for any support to the victimised women," the Tamluk MP said.

Reacting with Adhikari's remark, TMC leader Santanu Sen said, "It doesn't matter what the traitors think or say. Both of them should first clarify whether they have joined the BJP or are still with TMC," Sen said. PTI SCH PNT MNB