Two toddlers drown in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, May 24 (PTI) Two toddlers drowned in a water-filled ditch in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The victims were identified as Rashmita Sardar (3) and her cousin Ashish Sardar (18 months).

The incident took place when the victims ran behind ducks and fell in the ditch in Phuljhari village under Kowali police station, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station Dhananjay Paswan said.

A villager saw the kids and raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to rescue them, the police officer said.

They were taken to nearby nursing home where doctors declared them brought dead. PTI BS MNB