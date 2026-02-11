Two toddlers run over by school bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Two children were killed when a school bus ran over them in front of one of the child’s father in the city on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Thanisandra.

Nagana Gowda, a policeman, was taking his daughter Varsha (2) and his elder brother’s daughter Bhanu (4) on his motorcycle to buy milk.

He was waiting to cross the road. The school bus on the stretch was taking a turn and hit the two-wheeler before running over the toddlers. However, Gowda escaped unhurt.

The bus driver was arrested and a case was registered against him for rash and negligent driving, police said. PTI GMS GMS KH