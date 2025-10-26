Two toll plaza workers killed in road accident in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two toll plaza workers died after they were hit by a speeding car on the Yamuna Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

Angered by the incident, other workers blocked the toll plaza by keeping the two bodies there and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased.

Station House Officer, Naujheel, Sonu Singh, said the two workers -- Babu Singh of Etawah and Somveer of Mathura -- were cleaning the divider on the Noida-Agra side near the 76 km milestone when a speeding car hit them, leaving them seriously injured.

The two were rushed to the Naujheel community health centre, where doctors declared them dead. Babu and Somveer were aged between 35 and 40, the SHO said.

While the bodies were being brought to Mathura, other toll plaza workers stopped the ambulance and launched a protest.

They placed the bodies at the toll plaza and demanded compensation for the families of the two workers. They called off the protest only after officials assured them that their demand would be fulfilled.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.