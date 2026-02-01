Two tourists booked for flying drone near naval facility in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) A case was registered against two tourists for allegedly flying a drone near the naval facility INS Dronacharya at Fort Kochi on Sunday, police said.

The case was registered against Suhail Gasi of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and Amit Kumar of Faridabad in Haryana.

According to police, information was received around 9 am that a drone was seen flying along Beach Road near INS Dronacharya.

Tourism police personnel rushed to the spot, intercepted the two men and took them to the Fort Kochi police station, an official said.

Police said the duo, who had arrived as tourists, were videographing the area using a drone and claimed they were unaware that the location was a no-fly zone for drones.

The drone was seized and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules, police said.

Fort Kochi, one of the major tourist destinations in Kerala, falls under a red zone where drone operations are prohibited, as it houses INS Dronacharya and the Coast Guard's state headquarters, officials added.