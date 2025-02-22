Two tourists drown, one rescued at beach in Sindhudurg

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Two tourists drowned, and another was rescued at a beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Tarkarli Beach in Malvan, where a group of five tourists from Pune went swimming in the afternoon, an official said.

He said three men started drowning after they ventured deep into the water, and locals managed to save one of them.

The official said the bodies of the deceased, identified as Shubham Sushil Sonawane and Rohit Balasaheb Koli, have been sent for post-mortem.

He said that the rescued man's condition is critical, and he is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. PTI ZA ARU