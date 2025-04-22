Two tourists from Maharashtra killed in Pahalgam terror attack, two injured: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said two tourists from the state were killed and two others injured in the terror attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir.

Terrorists opened fire at the famous Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in the afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking, officials said.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. We share the grief of their families and loved ones. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in this incident." He said the government was in touch with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

"We also called up Vijay Kumar Bidri, the divisional commissioner of Kashmir, under whose jurisdiction Pahalgam falls, and inquired about it," he said.

According to the information received so far, two tourists from Maharashtra, identified as Dilip Disle and Atul Mone, have died, he said.

As per the information given by the local administration, two persons from the state were injured in the terror attack. One of them is Manik Patel from Panvel and S Bhalchandra Rao is the other injured, Fadnavis added.

"Fortunately, the condition of both of them is stable," the CM said.