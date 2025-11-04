Two tourists killed as tanker collides with car in Goa

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) Two tourists were killed when a speeding tanker jumped a road divider and crashed into a car on a highway in North Goa district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway no. 66 when the empty tanker was proceeding from Bambolim towards Panaji.

On reaching the Bambolim slope, the driver, identified as Rahul Sarwade (37), lost control of the tanker. As a result, the vehicle jumped the road divider and entered the opposite carriageway meant for vehicles heading from Panaji to Bambolim, a police official said.

The tanker then collided with an oncoming car and overturned, crossing the service road on the opposite side, the official said.

The car occupants -- Yogender Singh (42), who was at the wheel, and Ankit Kumar (34) -- died on the spot, he said.

Singh hailed from Nangloi in West Delhi, while Kumar belonged to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, as per the official.

The police arrested the tanker driver under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he added. PTI RPS GK