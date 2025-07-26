Two traffic policemen injured after speeding car hits their motorcycle in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 26 (PTI) Two on-duty traffic policemen on a motorcycle were injured a speeding vehicle hit them here on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am when the policemen were on CET duty. They received information regarding vehicle's punctured tyre on the MG Road. Following this, they began moving from IFFCO Chowk towards MG Road.

On the way, a speeding car hit them from behind and fled. The policemen -- Constable Rohit and HKRN employee Kaushal -- were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. They were later shifted to Park Hospital for advanced treatment.

DCP traffic Rajesh Mohan reached the hospital and enquired about their condition, police said.

A case has been registered against the car driver and further investigation is underway, police added.