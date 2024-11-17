Two train pantry car workers arrested with ganja worth Rs 35.76 lakh in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 17 (PTI) Two pantry car workers of Deoghar Express were arrested with ganja worth Rs 35.76 lakh at Agartala railway station, police said on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs about possible smuggling of ganja, GRP and RPF personnel conducted a search of Deoghar Express on Saturday night, an officer said.

"Around 6.30 pm, two workers of pantry car were spotted moving a pushcart towards Deoghar Express. The joint team stopped the pushcart and during the search found ganja packets. Both the persons were arrested with 298 kg ganja worth Rs 35.76 lakh," Officer in Charge (OC), Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das told reporters.

The two arrested pantry car workers were identified as Ankul Kumar and Bittu Kumar both residents of Bihar.

"We have started an investigation into the case to know the other members of the gang who are involved in ganja smuggling. This is for the first time that two workers who were serving food to passengers in long-distance trains were arrested in a ganja smuggling case," he said. PTI PS RG