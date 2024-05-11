Two trains with petrol, diesel head to Tripura amid fuel crisis

Guwahati/Agartala, May 11 (PTI) Two trains with petrol and diesel headed to Tripura on Saturday amid a fuel crisis due to disruption in railway freight services in Assam's Dima Hasao, an official said.

Goods train services have been disrupted on the line since April 26, following the derailment of a freight train in Jatinga area of Dima Hasao. However, passenger train services remained normal.

"Two trains carried petrol and diesel today. Three-four days back, we had sent another freight train with essential commodities like sugar and edible oil," North East Frontier Railway spokesperson Sabyasachi De told PTI.

One of the trains has 49 wagons and is heading to Dharmanagar in Tripura, he said.

The other train has 50 wagons, of which 25 were meant for Dharmanagar and 25 for Silchar in Assam, he added.

De said work on the restoration of the tracks was underway.

"We could send the two trains today as there was no rain for the last two-three days. The restoration work depends on how the weather is. We are trying our best," he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

"I express my sincere gratitude to Railway Minister Ashiwani Vaishaw for initiating proper steps to resolve the issue of goods train service. I also thank the NFR authority and workers for their tireless efforts amid the adverse climate," he said.

The Tripura government started rationing petrol and diesel for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles from April 30.

"The fuel crisis remains. We don't know when the track will be ready for resumption of goods train service fully," Director of state Food and Civil Supplies Department Nirmal Adhikari said. PTI SSG/PS SOM