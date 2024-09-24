Two trampled to death by elephants in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Sep 24 (PTI) At least two persons, including a woman, were trampled to death by elephants in two separate incidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raghunath Hembram (45) and Sakra Hembram (60) at two villages under the Moroda Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

Raghunath was killed by jumbos when he was sleeping in his house in Sonpuria village, while Sakra, a tribal woman, was trampled to death when she was cleaning her house on Tuesday morning at Ulidihi, the police officer said.

Three injured persons were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada Forest Range Officer Ghanashyam Singh said.

Bodies have been sent to the hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examinations, the police officer said.

The police registered two unnatural death cases. PTI CORR AAM BDC