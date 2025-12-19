Two trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 19 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday, a forest officer said.

The incidents took place when Loknath Munda (35) and Kajol Devi (42) went out to relieve themselves in Sugiya village in Mandu police station area and Kundru-Saraiya village under the jurisdiction of Rajrappa police station, respectively, he said.

Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar told PTI that an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each has been provided to the next of kin of the victims.

Further compensation will be extended after completion of official procedures, the DFO said.

In Jharkhand, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh is provided in case of death due to an elephant attack. PTI RPS COR RPS ACD