Two travellers held with hydroponic weed, another for wildlife smuggling bid at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs arrested two travellers after they arrived from Bangkok for allegedly carrying hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.2 crore in separate cases at the international airport here, while another passenger was held for trying to smuggle wildlife species, officials said on Tuesday.

The incidents were reported between August 9 and 11, an official said.

Officials intercepted a traveller with 2.873 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.87 crore on August 8. The seized narcotic substance was concealed in a check-in trolley bag.

On August 10, a passenger was arrested for carrying 2.339 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.33 crore. On Monday, another traveller was held with wildlife species, including a Leucistic sugar glider, fire-tailed sunbird, purple-throated sunbird, crested finchbill, honey bear, and others. PTI DC NSK